Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 170,304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.4% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.13.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.