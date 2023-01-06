Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 5,355 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 925.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

EQT Price Performance

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EQT opened at $32.08 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $51.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.