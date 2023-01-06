Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 4,346 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Entergy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.19.

Entergy Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $103.66 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average of $111.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.