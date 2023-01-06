Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $199.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

