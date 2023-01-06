Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,845,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,142 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $20,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Plains GP by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Plains GP by 25.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 278.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PAGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.