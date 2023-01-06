Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $67.49 and a 1 year high of $127.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

