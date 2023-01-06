Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,190 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.8 %

OMC stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.