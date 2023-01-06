Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys Shares of 100,000 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 155,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 285,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

