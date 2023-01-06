Midas (MIDAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 174.2% higher against the dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $3,042.29 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00449158 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.01699045 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30686013 BTC.

About Midas

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.40003696 USD and is down -8.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,938.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

