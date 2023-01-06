Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Microwave Filter Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

Microwave Filter Company Profile



Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

