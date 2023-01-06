Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $70.20. 6,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.