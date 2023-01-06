Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,395.33 and last traded at $1,412.75. Approximately 2,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 82,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,489.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.00.

The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,416.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,285.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

