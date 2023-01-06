MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $74.65 million and $1.26 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $16.95 or 0.00100668 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039838 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018896 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00233779 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.2232987 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,333,080.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

