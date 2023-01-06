Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.04 million and approximately $460,940.42 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.90 or 0.01537305 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008357 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018650 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00035149 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.98 or 0.01769346 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

