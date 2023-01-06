Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.23

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and traded as low as $14.59. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 174,203 shares traded.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1818 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

About Mesa Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) by 800.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

