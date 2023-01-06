Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.23

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and traded as low as $14.59. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 174,203 shares traded.
Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23.
Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1818 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
About Mesa Royalty Trust
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
