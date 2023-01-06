MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Up 3.6 %

MEIP stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.