Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Reduced by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

