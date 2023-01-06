Mdex (MDX) One Day Volume Hits $2.61 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Mdex has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $66.70 million and $2.61 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can now be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,903,258 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

