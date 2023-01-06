MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Shares Down 2.3%

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 11.33 and last traded at 11.33. Approximately 103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MCAN Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 11.48.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

