Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.38.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $343.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $404.37. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

