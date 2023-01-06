Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 516 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Textron by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Textron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Textron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

