Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $10,444,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $219.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

