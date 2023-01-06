Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $138.81 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $190.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.