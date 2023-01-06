Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $13.65 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 2.0% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. American National Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $220.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average is $158.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

