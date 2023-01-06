Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 955 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $154.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.30. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

