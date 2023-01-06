Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 163 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 210,911 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 612,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $167.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

