Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 36.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,188,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after purchasing an additional 316,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,393,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,485,000 after purchasing an additional 272,010 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.97.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.