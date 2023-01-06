Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $351.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

