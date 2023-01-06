Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in Mastercard by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 31,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Mastercard by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 63,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

MA stock opened at $351.77 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.97 and its 200 day moving average is $330.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $338.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

