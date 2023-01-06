Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,275,000 after buying an additional 626,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after purchasing an additional 358,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.56. 14,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

