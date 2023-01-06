Marc Taxay Sells 1,040 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20.

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,571. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $143.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after acquiring an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.