Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Update

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,699,700 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 1,615,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

