Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Trading Up 1.9%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 2.15 and last traded at 2.15. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.11.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.72.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.