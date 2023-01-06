Mammoth (MMT) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $23.33 million and $12,671.66 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039894 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018903 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00233623 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

MMT is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00341745 USD and is up 6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,800.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.