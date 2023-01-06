Maker (MKR) Price Reaches $523.44 on Major Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Maker token can now be purchased for $523.44 or 0.03111760 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $511.73 million and approximately $24.33 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

