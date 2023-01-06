Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $78,612.19

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $55.89 million and approximately $78,612.19 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039882 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018896 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00233705 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001835 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47,795.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

