Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) SVP Sells $3,677,960.00 in Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.92, for a total value of $3,677,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Joseph Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total value of $1,919,260.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

MDGL stock opened at $271.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $315.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 683.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

