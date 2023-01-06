Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 5279324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.10 ($0.25).

Made Tech Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.27. The company has a market cap of £33.59 million and a PE ratio of -42.20.

Made Tech Group Company Profile

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

