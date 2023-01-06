Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE) Raises Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.299 per share on Sunday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.22.
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
