Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

MGU opened at $22.58 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

