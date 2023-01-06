Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.7 %
MGU opened at $22.58 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.