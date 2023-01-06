M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.40

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of M3-Brigade Acquisition II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBAC. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 250.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 763,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 44.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 301,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 92,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 180.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 100,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 64,996 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

