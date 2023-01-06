Luminar Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 258,759 put options on the company. This is an increase of 249% compared to the average daily volume of 74,215 put options.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.05. 826,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.76% and a negative net margin of 894.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Luminar Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Northland Securities downgraded Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

