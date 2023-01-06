Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) vs. AT&T (NYSE:T) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) and AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $19.69 billion 0.28 $2.03 billion $2.00 2.70 AT&T $168.86 billion 0.82 $20.08 billion $2.70 7.22

This table compares Lumen Technologies and AT&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Lumen Technologies. Lumen Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AT&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lumen Technologies and AT&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 2 5 0 0 1.71 AT&T 1 8 7 1 2.47

Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.63%. AT&T has a consensus target price of $22.39, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than AT&T.

Profitability

This table compares Lumen Technologies and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies 10.95% 13.58% 2.91% AT&T 14.44% 13.24% 4.31%

Dividends

Lumen Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. AT&T pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Lumen Technologies pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AT&T pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

AT&T beats Lumen Technologies on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers compute and application services, such as cloud services, IT solutions, unified communication and collaboration solutions, colocation and data center services, content delivery services, and managed security services; and IP and data services, including VPN data network, Ethernet, internet protocol (IP), and voice over internet protocol. The company also provides fiber infrastructure services comprising high bandwidth optical wavelength networks; and unlit optical fiber and related professional services. In addition, it offers voice and other services, including private line services, a direct circuit or channel specifically dedicated for connecting two or more organizational sites; a portfolio of traditional time division multiplexing voice services; and synchronous optical network-based Ethernet, legacy data hosting services, and conferencing services. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 4.5 million broadband subscribers. The company was formerly known as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. It also provides data, voice, security, cloud solutions, outsourcing, and managed and professional services, as well as customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, governmental, and wholesale customers. In addition, this segment offers broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services to residential customers. It markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and AT&T Fiber brand names. The company's Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico; and video services in Latin America. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brand names. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

