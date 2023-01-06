Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $52.24 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $52.24 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

