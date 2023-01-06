London Security (LON:LSC) Shares Up 5.3%

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,000 ($36.14) and last traded at GBX 3,000 ($36.14). 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,850 ($34.34).

London Security Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,642.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,942.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £367.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,935.48.

London Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a GBX 42 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.71%. London Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

