Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LMT opened at $477.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.90. The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $357.55 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.73.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.