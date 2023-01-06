Lockheed Martin Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $28.30 Per Share (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $28.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.97 per share.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $477.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.21 and a 200-day moving average of $440.90. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $357.55 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

