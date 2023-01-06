Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 5% Lower This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $273.62 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,887,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,856,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00268232 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $222.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
