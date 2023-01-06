Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $100.16 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $100.16 million and $14.82 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00026795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004508 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002392 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005025 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.