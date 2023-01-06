Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Liquidity Services Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of LQDT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. 152,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $22.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 250,654 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,725,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,692,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.