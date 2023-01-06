Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. 152,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,313.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $104,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,418,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,525,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $146,306.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,313.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,050. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 250,654 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,725,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,692,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.